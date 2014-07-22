BRUSSELS European Union foreign ministers have asked the European Commission to look at Russian defense, energy and financial services sectors when considering new sanctions against Moscow over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans said.

"We have decided today that the list of persons under sanctions will be enlarged and a list will be submitted to COREPER (EU ambassadors) by Thursday," Timmermans told reporters on leaving a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We also decided that the Commission will be tasked to look at a number of potential measures in a number of fields, including defense, dual-use goods, high-tech goods including in the energy sector and financial services," Timmermans said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa; editing by Barbara Lewis)