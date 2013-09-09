Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BRUSSELS European Union regulators have told Samsung Electronics to offer more concessions to settle EU charges that its use of patent lawsuits against rival Apple breached antitrust rules after a first offer fell short.
If Samsung fails to allay the European Commission's concerns, it could face a fine of as much as $18.3 billion or 10 percent of its 2012 revenues.
Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone makers by volume and sales, are locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries as they vie for control of the lucrative and fast-growing mobile market.
"The Commission can confirm that Samsung has submitted proposals, the Commission has assessed them and asked Samsung to improve them," EU spokesman Jonathan Todd said. He did not provide details.
Reuters reported on June 25 that Samsung was in early talks with the EU antitrust regulator to settle the case.
Samsung declined to comment.
The company dropped its injunction requests against Apple in Europe after the Commission filed charges against it last year, saying such actions against companies willing to pay the fees were anti-competitive.
The Commission also charged Google's Motorola Mobility with a similar offence in May.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.