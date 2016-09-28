A padlock is displayed at the Alert Logic booth during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

An attendee looks at a monitor at the Parsons booth during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

BRUSSELS The European Commission proposed measures on Wednesday to increase controls on exports of cyber-surveillance goods and technologies that can be used to violate human rights or threaten international security.

The Commission had earlier identified deficiencies with the current system, including a failure to keep up with evolving security risks, such as an emerging trade in cyber-surveillance technology and related risks to security and human rights.

The current system also imposed heavy administrative burdens on industry and authorities and sometimes lacked legal clarity.

The new initiative would aim to simplify controls on technology transfers, while ensuring a high level of security and transparency to prevent misuse of exports, the Commission said in a statement.

Specific provisions would seek to prevent dual-use items reaching violent extremists, it said.

Dual-use controls concern exporters and manufacturers in a range of sectors, including aerospace, telecoms, chemical and electronics.

The measures proposed by the Commission, the EU's executive arm, must be approved by the bloc's 28 member states and the European Parliament before they can become law.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Gareth Jones)