BRUSSELS If Spain asks for help with recapitalizing its banks, the euro zone has instruments ready to use, European Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a news briefing on Friday, but added that no such request had been made.

EU officials told Reuters earlier on Friday that Spain was likely to ask for loans from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to recapitalize its banks on Saturday, when euro zone finance ministers are to hold a conference call.

Altafaj would not confirm such a call is planned.

"If such a request were to be made, the instruments are there, ready to be used, in agreement with the guidelines agreed in the past, in 2011. We are not at that point," Altafaj said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)