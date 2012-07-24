MADRID Spain said on Tuesday that Italy and France backed its call for the swift implementation of decisions taken at the last European Union summit, as worries that Madrid will need a full-scale bailout intensified.

The June 28-29 summit in Brussels affirmed the commitment of euro zone countries "to do what is necessary to ensure the financial stability of the euro area, in particular by using the existing EFSF/ESM instruments in a flexible and efficient manner."

Those instruments - the European Financial Stability Facility and the European Stability Mechanism - could be used to buy a country's bonds in the market, or to provide credit lines. But countries have to ask for them to be activated.

Spain's borrowing costs have risen alarmingly in recent weeks as concerns over its ailing banks and indebted regions have grown. On Tuesday it paid the second-highest yield on short-term debt at auction since the birth of the euro.

Several Spanish ministers have called in recent days for the European Central Bank to step in and buy bonds to ease the pressure.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent by email and posted on its website that Spain, France and Italy had called at a meeting of EU affairs ministers in Brussels to swiftly execute the decisions from the last EU summit.

"Secretary of State for EU affairs, Inigo Mendez de Vigo, the French minister for EU affairs Bernard Cazeneuve and the Italian minister for EU affairs, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, meeting at the General Affairs council in Brussels, have called for immediate execution of the agreements of the last European Council of June 28 and 29," it said.

France and Italy later denied that the statement was a joint one.

"This information is untrue," Cazeneuve told Reuters.

An Italian official, communicating on condition of anonymity said: "I don't know where they got that from. There's nothing like that here or in other capitals."

The statement, which was later removed from the ministry website, did not make any direct reference to the European temporary and permanent bailout funds or to any other specific part of the EU summit conclusions.

But Spain's Secretary of State for EU matters, Inigo Mendez de Vigo, was quoted as saying: "There is a worrying gap between the decisions which are taken at the European Council and their implementation."

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Emmanuel Jarry and Roberto Landucci; Writing by Sarah White)