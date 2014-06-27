BRUSSELS British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday the nomination of Jean-Claude Juncker for European Commission president was "a serious mistake" that would make it harder to keep Britain inside the European Union.

After losing an unprecedented vote on the nomination at an EU summit, Cameron warned it would be harder to reform an EU that was crying out for change ahead of a possible in/out vote on Britain's EU membership by the end of 2017.

"I believe Britain's national interest lies in reforming the EU, holding a referendum about that reform in the EU, and recommending that we stay in a reformed European Union. Has that got harder to achieve? Yes," Cameron told a news conference.

Cameron has argued that Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg, is an arch federalist and ill-suited to drive reform.

Cameron said all 27 other EU leaders had agreed they needed to address British concerns about the EU and review the way future commission presidents were chosen. He said Britain would continue to work to reform the EU.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Adrian Croft; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)