BRUSSELS European Union leaders reached a deal early on Friday to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent in 2030 versus 1990 levels, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said in a Twitter message.

EU leaders also agreed two other 2030 targets to increase renewable energy use to 27 percent of the total and to improve their measure of energy efficiency to at least 27 percent compared with what it would be under business as usual.

In addition, they pledged to boost cross-border links to improve the flow of energy supplies between member states.

