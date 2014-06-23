European Union flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels ahead of an EU heads of state summit, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ROME A draft of proposals to be presented at the next European summit calls for measures to promote growth and jobs including "differentiated budget consolidation" in line with existing EU rules, an Italian government source said on Monday.

The source said the document, which could still change before the European Council meeting on June 26-27, calls for bold measures to stimulate growth and employment including making full use of the margins that exist in EU rules for more budget flexibility in exchange for structural reforms.

The undersecretary responsible for European affairs, Sandro Gozi said there was broad support in the European Union for Italy's calls for a broader interpretation of EU budget rules.

He also said Italy would secure a "heavyweight" representative on the new European Commission which will be appointed later this year.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)