BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that it was her wish that Greece stayed in the euro zone, but that it must fulfill the commitments it had made in return for its financial aid.

"We want Greece to stay in the euro, but we insist that Greece sticks to commitments that it has agreed to," Merkel told reporters after an informal meeting of European Union heads of state and government in Brussels.

