BRUSSELS Nine countries are ready to join the 17 members of the euro zone to draft a new intergovernmental treaty for deeper fiscal union aimed at tackling the sovereign debt crisis, a new set of draft summit conclusions said on Friday.

The decision appears to isolate Britain even more markedly as the only one of the 10 non-euro-zone countries in the EU not to agree to join the treaty change.

"The Heads of State or Government of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Sweden indicated the possibility to take part in this process after consulting their Parliaments where appropriate," said the draft conclusions.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; writing by Mark John)