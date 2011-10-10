BRUSSELS European Union leaders will delay a summit meeting planned for next Monday by almost a week, buying time to agree a crisis strategy to boost struggling banks and cope with Greece's heavy debts.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy announced a postponement until October 23 after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised on Sunday to present measures to stabilize the euro zone by the end of the month.

They gave scant details about their plan, other than to signal that it would include bank recapitalization, something which has divided German and France.

Germany, which could easily bankroll its weak lenders, wants countries to stand by their own banks.

But France, whose banks are heavily exposed to Greek debt and grappling with an interbank lending freeze, fears it could lose its high credit rating by bailing them out.

Rather than a politically embarrassing taxpayer bailout, France would prefer to shunt the bill onto the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), which will soon be able to lend money to governments to help banks. Germany insists this should be used only as a very last resort.

Van Rompuy is trying to broker a compromise on that and other issues, as well as getting other countries in Europe, including Spain and Italy, on board.

But many experts are skeptical that he will win backing for what they see as a badly needed increase in the size of the EFSF.

"If they still have only 440 billion euros, you are quickly going to burn through that by recapitalizing banks, with not enough left for sovereigns," said one banker.

BANK HAIRCUT

The size of any bank recapitalization is also linked to the losses that holders of Greek bonds, many of whom are banks, would have to take.

This has been fixed under an earlier agreement but Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers, and Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble have signaled that it could be revisited.

"This timing will allow us to finalize our comprehensive strategy on the euro area sovereign debt crisis," said Van Rompuy, who will chair the EU leaders' meeting as well as one for euro zone heads of state and government around the same time.

"Further elements are needed to address the situation in Greece, the bank recapitalization and the enhanced efficiency of stabilization tools" such as the EFSF bailout fund.

The delay also means leaders will know by the time of the meeting whether Greece has qualified to receive the next tranche of aid under its existing rescue program.

Without its next 8 billion euro aid installment Athens could run out of cash as soon as mid-November, risking a default that would drag the euro zone deeper into a debt crisis already shaking financial markets worldwide.

The decision on whether Greece qualifies for the aid will be taken by inspectors from the "troika" of the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank. The organizations have been examining whether Greece has stuck to targets to cut spending, sell state assets and reform its economy. Their report has been delayed but is due soon.

Greece was wrapping up talks with EU and IMF officials on the vital aid, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday.

($1 = 0.732 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott, editing by Mike Peacock, Ron Askew, Sebastian Moffett)