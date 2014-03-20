HELSINKI Finland's EU and Trade Minister Alexander Stubb on Thursday said he did not believe EU leaders would decide on stricter financial sanctions against Russia at their two-day summit this week.

European Union leaders hold critical talks about their next step in how to respond to Russia's seizure of Crimea in Ukraine.

"I don't believe that any so called traditional financial sanctions would be used at this stage. I think those will not be decided today or tomorrow," Stubb said in an interview with broadcaster MTV.

He added said it seemed likely the meeting will discuss adding more Russians to the travel-ban list, as well as banning gun exports.

