LONDON Transatlantic spats over regulating banks and markets could be avoided under a treaty-based system of cooperation, the European Union's financial services chief said on Wednesday.

The EU and United States are locked in talks over the finer details of recognizing each other's rules on clearing houses for derivatives, part of global efforts to make markets safer after the 2007-09 financial crisis.

EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill said in a speech in Washington that informal dialogue between regulators on both sides of the Atlantic has proved too little.

"We have had situations in which we were forced to scramble for last-minute fixes which increased insecurity in the markets," Hill said in a speech during a visit to the United States to try to iron out differences over derivatives.

"We need to have a more solid, treaty-based system for regulatory cooperation," Hill said.

The EU wants to include financial regulation in talks for a new trade pact known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership or TTIP but the U.S. Treasury will not agree.

"Financial regulation should form part of it. Indeed, with our interconnected world, if we want to join up markets and improve investment flows, how can we possibly leave financial services out?" Hill said.

This would allow both sides to consult one another when regulation was in the early stages, he said.

"Early troubleshooting and greater supervisory cooperation would mean we could maintain financial stability more efficiently," Hill added.

U.S. fears of including transatlantic regulatory cooperation in a treaty were "unfounded".

"We are not trying to create identikit legislation in Europe and the US; we simply want to make them more compatible," Hill said.

