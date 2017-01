WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, commenting on the shooting attack in Munich in which at least eight people were killed on Friday, said the United States should do all in its power to keep out terrorism.

"This cannot continue. The rise of terrorism threatens the way of life for all civilized people, and we must do everything in our power to keep it from our shores," Trump said on Facebook.

