PARIS Helicopter company Eurocopter saw its results improve more than expected last year as revenue grew 12.5 percent, Chief Executive Lutz Bertling told a press conference on Tuesday.

The results were clearly better than expected, better than in 2010 and better than the average of the divisions in the EADS EAD.PA group to which Eurocopter belongs, the CEO said.

He said he would not give any more details about the company's operating profit performance ahead of the publication of EADS' results in March.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton)