Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PARIS A stronger euro is justification for an easier monetary policy, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview with the Robert Schuman Foundation think tank.

Coeure said that while the euro zone was not experiencing deflation, the level of inflation was currently "weak, too weak", with one recent factor in that being the strength of the euro.

"One should note here that when the ECB says its does not have any exchange rate goal (because it mainly has an inflation goal) that clearly does not stop it from taking developments in the exchange rate into account in its analysis and actions," he said in the interview, posted on the ECB's website.

"All things being equal, a stronger euro justifies a more accommodating monetary policy," he added.

