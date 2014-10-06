Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
LONDON Euro Disney (EDLP.PA) said its second largest investor, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, has yet to decide whether to take part in the 420 million-euro ($525 million) rights issue which it announced on Monday.
The company earlier said the rights issue, backed by Walt Disney (DIS.N), its biggest shareholder, with a 40 percent stake, as part of a 1 billion-euro refunding plan which also includes a debt restructuring.
The Saudi prince has a 10 percent stake.
"I spoke to the Prince this morning, he welcomed the transaction but he hasn't yet taken a stand on which way he wants to go, he'll be coming back to us in about a week's time," the group's chief financial officer, Mark Stead, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.