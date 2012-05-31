ROME The euro zone must chart a clear path towards political union in order to save a single currency in which investors are losing faith, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

Visco, who is also governor of the Bank of Italy, said in a keynote speech that political intertia and bad econonic decisions had put "the entire European edifice" at risk and the euro zone now needs "a change of pace" in its decision making process.

"There are now growing doubts among international investors about governments' cohesion in guiding the reform of European governance and even their ability to ensure the survival of the single currency," Visco told the Bank of Italy's annual assembly.

He called for improved mechanisms for the euro zone to intervene in securities markets help banks directly and a common European fund to resolve banking crises.

He also called for common oversight of the region's banks and urged joint deposit guarantee mechanisms.

Such measures must be aimed eventually at a real political union if the euro zone is to survive in the long term.

"A path must be charted with political union as its ultimate goal and each step marked along the way," he said.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)