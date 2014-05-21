The new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen during a guided media tour in Frankfurt, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PARIS European Central Bank comments on the level of the euro are "encouraging," the French government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Francois Hollande's government has repeatedly complained about the strength of the euro and called for action to weaken it.

"The finance minister said that the euro is stabilising and that signals are encouraging, with comments coming from the president of the ECB that take into account the level of the euro," spokesman Stephane Le Foll said after the government's weekly meeting.

President Mario Draghi said after the ECB's May meeting that the level of the euro was "a serious concern." The Governing Council was "comfortable with acting next time" - its June 5 policy meeting - to boost the euro zone economy but wanted to see updated economic projections from the bank's staff first.

