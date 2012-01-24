PARIS Eurocopter, the world's largest civil helicopter maker, posted a 12.5 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 5.4 billion euros ($7.1 billion), boosted by growth in its support and services business despite a drop in deliveries, it said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Lutz Bertling told a press conference operating profit was clearly better than expected, better than in 2010 and better than the average of the divisions in the EADS EAD.PA group to which Eurocopter belongs.

He said he would not give any more details about the company's operating profit performance ahead of the publication of EADS' results in March, however.

The company said it delivered 503 helicopters last year, down from 527 in the previous year.

Net helicopter orders rose to 457, worth 4.7 billion euros, last year, up from 346 in 2010, Eurocopter said. Exports accounted for 77 percent of sales, with 68 percent of order volume for civil helicopters and 32 percent for military.

"If you look at the order intake, clearly the market is coming back," Chief Executive Lutz Bertling told a press conference on Tuesday. "Cancellations are back to a very low level."

Eurocopter said it expected a progressive global recovery in the civil market over the next five years, with the exception of Europe. The global military market was also expected to grow, with a "careful watch to be kept on Europe."

Franco-German-Spanish Eurocopter is a unit of aerospace and defense company EADS and its helicopters account for a third of the worldwide civil and parapublic fleet, according to the company. There are more than 11,300 Eurocopter helicopters in service in 149 countries.

Eurocopter is expanding its support and services business and last year bought Vector Aerospace, a Canada-based maintenance, repair and overhaul company.

($1 = 0.7665 euros)

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)