Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBAI Prince Alwaleed bin Talal plans to subscribe to the 351 million-euro ($445 million) rights issue unveiled last week by Euro Disney (EDLP.PA), the cash-strapped operator of Disneyland Paris, a spokeswoman for the Saudi billionaire's investment arm said on Monday.
His Kingdom Holdings, with 10 percent, is Euro Disney's second largest shareholder behind parent Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N), which holds 39.8 percent.
"I would like to confirm that Kingdom is planning to subscribe to the Euro Disney rights issue," a company spokeswoman said, confirming British media reports.
Walt Disney is setting up a 1 billion-euro refinancing of which the rights issue forms a part. The refinancing will inject 420 million euro in cash into the Euro Disney group and eliminate 600 million euros of debt owed to Walt Disney via an equity swap.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.