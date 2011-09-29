WARSAW Germany's approval of a beefed-up bailout fund on Thursday means the 17-nation euro zone is on track to completing the ratification process by the middle of October, the Eurogroup's chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters.

"I am happy with this vote. It was expected and it has been priced in. It is adding another major signal clearly showing euro member states are on track to have this ratification completed by mid-October at the latest," Juncker said in Warsaw where he was due to attend a European Union summit.

Juncker added that the euro zone governments were discussing how to leverage the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) and said it would be done "in the most efficient way."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Gareth Jones)