BERLIN The future chairman of the Eurogroup, the influential committee of euro zone finance ministers, does not have to be one of the ministers, a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday, correcting a statement she made earlier.

"That's no longer the case," the spokeswoman said, adding that the provision had been changed in recent years.

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday he would step down as Eurogroup chief at the end of this year or early next, giving policymakers just four weeks to find a successor to fill a potential power vacuum.

He had been both finance minister and prime minister when he was originally appointed.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)