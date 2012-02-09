BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers and officials met on Thursday to discuss a second financial bailout package for Greece, after leaders in Athens clinched a long-stalled deal on reforms and austerity measures.

Following are comments by ministers and officials after the talks:

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

ON SCHEDULE TO GET DEAL DONE:

"The draft agreement on private sector involvement to reduce the debt burden of Greece is practically finalized. At least the Commission is satisfied with the outcome. It will help substantially to reduce the Greek debt burden towards 120 percent of GDP.

"Yes we have a shortage of time, but we are still within the schedule and, on the condition that the Greek parliament takes decisions on the prior actions over the coming days, and then next week we can finalize decision on the overall package, I am sure that the private sector involvement will be conducted according to plans."

ON ESCROW ACCOUNT:

"This proposal on an escrow account, or priority of debt service, is being explored by the Commission and the Eurogroup Working Group, and we are considering it seriously, because it is one relevant possibility of enforcing surveillance and ensuring effective implementation of the program."

ON DEBT SUSTAINABILITY:

"We are finalizing the debt sustainability analysis together with the European Central Bank and the IMF.

"We have done 99 percent of the work, but I want to ensure that we have sufficient quality control and we will finalize this and provide this for the member states shortly, so that they can prepare in the coming days for the decision-making, which I trust will happen next week."

ON PRIVATE BONDHOLDER LOSSES:

"The draft agreement on private sector involvement to decrease the Greek debt burden is practically finalized, even if it will be formally approved as part of the overall package, I trust next week.

"It will very substantially reduce the Greek debt burden towards 120 percent of GDP, which was set as the objective in the October European summit."

ON A SECOND GREEK PROGRAMME:

"The second Greek program needs genuine ownership by the Greek political parties and it needs stronger and more effective implementation.

"Therefore we will need to further strengthen our capacity on the ground in Athens, both for monitoring and for assistance.

"This was one of the issues the ministers discussed very intensively today and the Commission received endorsement for our plans to further reinforce our resources, in order to ensure effective monitoring and reinforced technical assistance, in areas such as fighting tax evasion, reforming the tax administration, implementing privatization, better absorption of structural funds, cohesion funds and so on."

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

ON WHAT GREECE STILL NEEDS TO DO FOR THE SECOND PACKAGE:

"Not everything that we need is on the table. Firstly, the Greek parliament must approve on Sunday the agreement reached between the (EU/IMF) troika... and the Greek government. We need this engagement of Greek politicians.

"Secondly, we need further suggestions from the Greek government to cover the financing gap of 325 million euros.

"And we need a written agreement on the commitments of all relevant party leaders in Greece that goes beyond the upcoming elections.

"It remains the case that we will seek to limit the Greek program ... to 130 billion euros."

ASKED WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF THE GREEK PARLIAMENT REJECTED THE AGREED REFORM PACKAGE:

"The answer is quite simple, it will not reject it. The Greek parliament will not reject the package."

ON AIMS OF GREEK REFORMS:

"The program should respect the parameters set by heads of state and government on October 26, 2011, that is a) it should secure a decline in the Greek debt to GDP ratio with an objective of reaching 120 percent by 2020, and b) the additional program financial will amount to up to 100 billion euros up until 2014, this excludes the official sector sweeteners of up to 30 billion."

ON MONITORING GREEK REFORMS:

"We also stressed the importance of strengthening the governance and monitoring structures to ensure the success of the new program and asked the Commission to put forward proposals to this end."

ON WAY AHEAD:

"Despite the important progress achieved over the last days, we did not yet have all necessary elements on the table to take decisions today.

"First, the Greek parliament should approve on Sunday the policy package agreed between Greece and the (EU/IMF) troika. Secondly, additional structural expenditure reductions of 325 million euros in 2012 should be rapidly identified in order to ensure that the deficit target is achieved. And thirdly, we would need to obtain strong political assurances from the leaders of the coalition parties on the implementation of the program." "All these measures are important to ensure a smooth implementation of the program also after the upcoming general elections. These three elements, those I mentioned, need to be in place before we can take decisions. We welcomed the assurances provided by the Greek government that all the necessary elements will be put in place in the coming days."

ON PRIVATE BONDHOLDER LOSSES:

"We also took note of the common understanding that has been reached between the Greek authorities and the private sector on the general terms of the private sector involvement exchange offer. A successful PSI operation is a necessary condition for a successor program. The troika is still working on the debt sustainability analysis. On the basis of this work, a final decision will be taken next week.

"Against this background, the Eurogroup Working Group will meet next Tuesday, and I have convened Wednesday the next meeting of the Eurogroup under the condition that the above mentioned elements have been put in place by Greece.

"At that time we should be able to take the necessary political decisions to endorse the increase of the EFSF (euro zone bailout fund) guarantees related to the PSI operation. On the basis of this, national parliamentary procedures will be launched as appropriate.

"It needs to be fully clear that any disbursement for the PSI operation will be subject to a successful PSI operation and confirmation by the Eurogroup, on the basis of an assessment by the troika on the legal implementation by Greece of the agreed prior action. In short, no disbursement before implementation."

Following are earlier comments by ministers and officials, ahead of the talks:

SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:

"I don't think (the uncertainty surrounding Greece) affects Spain. Spain is a completely different situation. Tomorrow we will announce a labor reform, last week we announced banking reform, two weeks we announced a budget stability law.

"The situation in Spain is one of a path of economic reforms that take it towards macroeconomic stability."

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER STEVEN VANACKERE

"There will be no green light for Greece this evening. Ministers want assurances that decisions (Greece has taken) will be implemented, that is crucial. There is still a lot of conditionality."

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

"I am sure that this staff level agreement will tonight be thoroughly scrutinized by the finance ministers of the euro area member states.

"I think we will have a very thorough discussion and it's now up to the Greek government and parliament to convince its European partners through a strong commitment and concrete actions in terms of ensuring fiscal consolidation and structural reforms."

"...It's up to the Greek government to provide concrete actions through legislation and other actions to convince its European partners that a second program can be made to work."

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

ON AGREEMENT WITH GREECE:

"The Greeks will vote in a few weeks and by then we want to guarantee that even after the election, no matter what constellation they will have, that the deal sticks."

ON SECOND GREEK PACKAGE:

"The Greeks still have to do their homework from the previous package before we agree on a new package, the new package has austerity measures on the one hand and privatization on the other hand, so the economy can grow a bit better, that they can build up their exports, that the daily running of the government is better."

"On the individual measures, we do expect monthly progress so that Greece can get back on its feet all by itself."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ON RESULTS SO FAR:

"We have come very far, but we are still not far enough. But I think it's good that we have a intermediate results and that we tell Greece and Greece's negotiating partners clearly what the conditions for a second bailout are and that's what we will do tonight.

"You don't need to wait around because there will be no decision (tonight)."

ON GREEK COMMITMENTS:

"Greece has to implement what it has not implemented from the first program before we can decide on a second."

"We will hold our talks now, but as far as I know we still don't have the conditions that were clearly required by the council (of EU leaders)."

ON SECOND PROGRAMME:

"We need a program that, on top of the prior actions Greece should have taken, will reduce Greece debt-to-GDP ratio to 120 percent by 2020 and does not exceed the upper limit of what Europe can afford - that's 100 billion euros, plus 30 billion euros in sweeteners."

"We will certainly not discuss a top-up, as we are negotiating within the mandate that heads of state and government have given us."

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

"I don't think that we will have a definitive and final decision tonight. We have to discuss several elements of the proposals that will be submitted to us....

"This is not a disaster, the debate has to be ended."

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGELOS VENIZELOS

"We are finally here. We have a staff level agreement with the (EU-IMF) Troika for a new, strong and credible program. We have also a deal with the private creditors on the basic parameters of the PSI (private bondholder losses).

"We need now the political endorsement of the Eurogroup, for the final steps."

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"There is clearly some very encouraging news coming out of Athens and ... after the very heavy duty work that has been done lately, I think it's positive."

IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN

"The contagion effect of the crisis in Greece is factored into bond prices in Ireland. A Greek resolution would enable us to get back to the markets, as we expect to do, some time in the course of the year."

DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER

"There will not be a final deal, but more importantly, we have to see first what the (EU-IMF) Troika has to report: a 'yes' or 'no', Greece has complied with all actions needed for the release of the second program.

"We did not see that yet, there are only announcements that they did so but we want to see real implementation of measures needed by the Greek government and also the full commitment of all leaders in Greece for future measures."

"I want to hear from the EU-IMF Troika what has been discussed. From experience I know you must look very carefully to see if it all makes sense."

(Reporting by Luke Baker, Claire Davenport, Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott, Marine Hass, Daniel Flynn and John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)