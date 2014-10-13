Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem smiles during a news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

LUXEMBOURG Germany supports a proposal of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers to reward governments that implement structural reforms with cheap EU funds for investment and more leeway on budget consolidation, finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the monthly meetings of euro zone finance ministers told Reuters in an interview on Friday he wanted a new Growth Deal for Europe which would link investment, structural reforms and budget consolidation.

"This morning I sent a text message to Mr. Dijsselbloem to tell him that I agree with his interview, as far as it concerns Germany, completely," Schaeuble told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone ministers in Luxembourg.

(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Jan Strupczewski)