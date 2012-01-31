BERLIN The head of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Tuesday he saw no need to appoint a "budget commissioner" with the power to veto budget decisions taken by the Greek government.

Greece, which has repeatedly failed to meet fiscal targets set out by its international lenders, has reacted angrily to German calls for the appointment of such an official, saying it would be an affront to national sovereignty.

Juncker, speaking on German radio, also said there was a possibility for Athens to reach an agreement by the end of this week with its private creditors on a writedown of their Greek debt holdings, echoing comments from Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Monday.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones)