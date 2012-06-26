BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers will hold a teleconference on Wednesday to discuss a request for emergency lending from Cyprus and the details of a similar request from Spain, euro zone officials said on Tuesday.

Cyprus might need up to 10 billion euros from euro zone governments to finance its budget needs and to recapitalize its banks, which have been hit hard by Greece's debt restructuring.

Jean-Claude Juncker - the president of Eurogroup, as the euro zone finance ministers are known - said last Thursday that the ministers would discuss in coming weeks whether euro zone loans to Madrid would be senior to other Spanish debt.

While Juncker downplayed the importance of the status of the loans, markets have been selling Spanish bonds on concern that they would be paid after the euro zone governments in case of a Spanish default.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)