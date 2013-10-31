PARIS NYSE Euronext NYX.PA shares in Paris remained suspended on Thursday at the request of the company, according to Euronext.

"It is not at the request of the regulator but at the request of the company that the stock has been suspended since October 23," a company spokesman said.

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N), a futures market operator, has postponed the closing date for acquiring NYSE Euronext NYX.N, operator of the New York Stock Exchange, to give more time for European regulators to approve the transaction, NYSE said late on Wednesday.

(This story was corrected to show suspension was at the request of the company and not the regulator; and that shares have been suspended since October 23)

(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Leila Abboud)