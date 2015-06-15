PARIS A sales of shares in French car rental firm Europcar IPO-EUROP.PA will value the group at up to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) and the proceeds will be used mainly to reduce a debt burden that has pushed it into losses in recent years.

Investment fund Eurazeo will cut its stake to 42-46 percent in the listing, down from 87 percent at the moment. Eurazeo bought the business from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) in a 3 billion euro deal in 2006.

Europcar, which says it is Europe's leading car rental firm,

hopes to raise at least 854.5 million euros ($957 million) in the sale and shares are expected to start trading on June 30.

About 475 million euros of that figure will come from new shares and Eurazeo will get a minimum of 379.5 million euros from selling 33 million shares. The stock will be priced at between 11.50 euros and 15 euros per share.

"Our target is to have a free-float of about 50 percent," Europcar Chief Executive Philippe Germond told reporters on a telephone conference.

Finance director Caroline Parot said she expected the company would have a market capitalization of 1.7 to 2 billion euros, depending on the IPO price.

Europcar operates a fleet of nearly 190,000 vehicles and had volume of 52.8 million rental days in its main countries last year, with around 93 percent of its sales generated in Europe.

DEBT BURDEN

Facing strong competition from rival hire firms like Hertz (HTZ.N), Avis (CAR.O) and Sixt (SIXG.DE), as well as new car-sharing services like France's BlaBlaCar and electric vehicle rental operators including Autolib, Europcar launched a cost-cutting plan three years ago.

Interest charges on its debt have led Europcar to post losses in the past three years, and its shareholders' equity had more than halved to 158 million euros in 2014 from 345 million in 2012.

In 2014, the firm had a net loss of 112 million euros on turnover of 1.98 billion euros and financial charges of 233 million euros.

Taking into account the refinancing and other elements, the firm expects to earn a 2015 net profit of 125 million euros.

As of March 2015, Europcar had net debt of 1.8 billion euros on its balance sheet and another 1.5 billion euros in off-balance sheet items related to the financing of its fleet.

Germond said that following the refinancing, there will be about 112 million euros left for general corporate purposes.

Of that amount, up to 80 million euros will go toward financial investments, including acquisitions and partnerships as part of the company's 2015-17 strategy plan.

The offer will close on June 24, the price will be fixed on June 25, and trading will start on June 30.

The offer also features a greenshoe option to sell more existing shares, up to 15 percent of the original offer size.

(Editing by Andrew Callus and Keith Weir)