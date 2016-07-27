A white rose is attached to a post in front of the church a day after a hostage-taking in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the... REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS French investigators believe the second assailant in the Normandy church attack was a 19-year-old from southeastern France who was previously unknown to the police, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The source said the delay in formally identifying Abdel Malik P. as the second attacker occurred because DNA tests were being carried out.

His identity card was found at the home of the other assailant, identified by France's anti-terror prosecutor as Adel Kermiche on Tuesday, the source said.

The two men attacked and killed an 85-year-old parish priest, Father Jacques Hamel, as he was leading prayers in a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, a working-class town near Rouen, northwest of Paris. Both the attackers were killed by police.

