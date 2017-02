German emergency services workers work in the area where a man with an axe attacked passengers on a train near the city of Wuerzburg, Germany early July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

DUBAI Islamic State claimed responsibility on Tuesday for an attack by an axe-wielding Afghan refugee on a German train, according to its online Amaq news agency.

"The perpetrator of the stabbing attack in Germany was one of the fighters of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in answer to the calls to target the countries of the coalition fighting the Islamic State," the statement said.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)