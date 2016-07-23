German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets in the car after her bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit just outside Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said she was mourning those killed in the shooting attack in Munich a day earlier, vowing that the security services would do everything to ensure the public was safe.

"We are all - and I'm saying this on behalf of the whole federal government - mourning with a heavy heart for those who will never return to their families," Merkel said.

She added: "To the families, the parents and children for whom everything today seems empty and pointless, I say personally and in the name of many, many people in Germany: we share your pain, we're thinking of you and we're suffering with you."

