BERLIN The Bavarian Interior Ministry confirmed early on Tuesday that an attacker who injured several passengers with an ax on a regional train in southern Germany was shot dead by police.

The motive of the attacker was unclear, a spokesman for the Bavarian Interior Ministry told Reuters.

German media quoted a Bavarian ministry official as saying that the attacker was a refugee.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Toni Reinhold)