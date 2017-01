BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the motive for the deadly shooting attack in a shopping mall in Munich on Friday was not yet clear.

"The motives for this abhorrent act have not yet been completely clarified - we still have contradictory clues," Steinmeier said in an emailed statement.

