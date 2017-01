People lay flowers in front of the Olympia shopping mall, where yesterday's shooting rampage started, in Munich, Germany July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ISTANBUL Three Turkish citizens were among nine people killed in a shooting attack in Munich on Friday, Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday.

In an interview with local television station NTV, Mevlut Cavusoglu identified the Turkish victims of the attack carried out by an 18-year-old near a busy shopping mall as two teenagers and a woman.

Germany is home to a large ethnic Turkish minority.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Gareth Jones)