Candles are lit near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ATHENS One Greek was among the nine people killed in a shooting attack in Munich on Friday, Greece's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"Yesterday's tragic attack at Munich's Olympia mall unfortunately includes a Greek citizen among the innocent victims," the ministry said. "In these difficult times we express our warmest condolences to his family."

The German-Iranian teenager who killed nine people and then himself in Munich had undergone psychiatric treatment and was in all probability a lone gunman who had no Islamist militant ties, German police said on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who was born and raised locally, opened fire near a busy shopping mall on Friday, triggering a lockdown in the Bavarian capital in the third act of violence against civilians in Western Europe - and the second in southern Germany - in eight days.

