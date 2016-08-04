Sadiq Khan attends the signing ceremony for the newly elected Mayor of London, in Southwark Cathedral, London, Britain, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

LONDON London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday the safety of Londoners was his top priority and the public should remain calm and vigilant after a knife attack in central London.

One woman was killed and five others injured by a man with suspected mental health issues who went on the rampage with a knife in central London late on Wednesday, an attack police said could be linked to terrorism.

"The safety of all Londoners is my number one priority," Khan said in a statement.

"I urge all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant. Please report anything suspicious to the police‎. We all have a vital role to play as eyes and ears for our police and security services and in helping to ensure London is protected."

