People lay flowers at the Consulate General of France in Manhattan following the Nice terror attack in New York, U.S., July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Unit guard the entrance at the Consulate General of France in Manhattan following the Nice terror attack in New York, U.S., July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered security tightened on mass transit and at airports, bridges, tunnels and other key transportation links following Thursday night's deadly truck attack in Nice, France.

New York State Police and a joint task force of soldiers, airmen, naval militia and National Guard deployed extra personnel to the New York City area in the hours after at least 84 people were killed at a Bastille Day celebration on the French Riviera, Cuomo said late on Thursday in a statement.

"New York stands united with France and all our allies in the face of terror," the governor said. "This is not only an attack on France, but an attack on democracy."

Cuomo said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was "on heightened alert, monitoring world events," and that its regional staff have all been told to keep a heightened state of awareness at events with mass gatherings.

New York City police officers stood guard on Friday outside the Consulate General of France on Manhattan's Upper East Side, where New Yorkers left flowers in honor of the victims mowed down by the truck.

The Park Lane Hotel in Midtown Manhattan showed its support for the French people overnight on Thursday by illuminating its exterior in the blue, white and red of France's flag.

