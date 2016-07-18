French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (L) and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speak to journalists before leaving the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 18, 2016, following a cabinet meeting four days after the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France's defense minister said on Monday that French air forces conducted further strikes overnight on Islamic State targets.

Speaking after national defense council meeting in the wake of last week's truck attack on the city of Nice, Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters the fight against Islamist militants bases was continuing.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, addressing reporters alongside Le Drian, said internal security was being boosted with a call-up of reservists in France that would put about 3,000 additional police on patrol over the summer period, at beaches and summer festival sites in particular.

There was however "no zero risk", he said, stressing that France had never before faced a terrorist threat of such a high level.

