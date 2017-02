People write messages on a long sheet of paper on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day in Nice, France, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

ROME Four more Italians had been identified among the 84 people killed in last week's truck attack in the French Riviera resort of Nice, Italy's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Carla Gaveglio, Maria Grazia Ascoli, Gianna Muset and Angelo D'Agostino all died, the ministry said, without giving further information on the victims.

A fifth Italian man, Mario Casati, was identified on Monday.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)