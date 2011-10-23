CANBERRA European leaders must stop dithering over action to repair their troubled economies and urgently start taking real steps to restore confidence in the bloc, Group of 20 wealthy nations member Australia said on Monday.

Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard, in her strongest comments yet on the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone, told The Australian newspaper that Europe had been "living beyond its means" for decades, with the euro single currency hampering efforts to solve the problem.

The euro zone's economic framework based around the euro meant that automatic stabilizers that would normally kick in to get the economy moving had not been available to policymakers, she said.

"I'm very concerned that European leaders have been on what appears to be a never-ending journey of just seeking to muddle through. That's not going to cut it any more," said Gillard, who will attend the Group of 20 leaders meeting in Cannes in a fortnight.

"Just muddling through on a wish and a prayer, and hoping they can jawbone markets into a better analysis of the European position, is clearly not enough," she told the paper.

"That means the 'living beyond the means' deepens and deepens and deepens. There have been very half-hearted attempts to address that, a lot of game-playing, all these audits; the EU has been sending people to Greece to tut-tut about fiscal circumstances for a long period of time, but with no real action to follow it up."

Gillard's comments were made as French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel try to reach a deal over how to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility to try to stop bond market contagion.

Sarkozy at the weekend backed down in the face of German opposition to his desire to use unlimited European Central Bank funds to fight the crisis. Instead, the euro zone may turn to emerging economies such as China and Brazil for help in underpinning its sickly bond market.

(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Lincoln Feast)