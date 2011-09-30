VIENNA Austria's opposition Greens want sweeping changes to international finance rules and domestic policy in return for giving their crucial support to the creation of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund in 2013, a leading party member said.

The governing coalition of Social Democrats and conservatives won parliamentary approval on Friday for beefing up the region's current rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- with just a simple majority.

But with Austria's far-right parties opposed in principle to more bailouts, the coalition needs the Greens for the two-thirds majority required to amend the constitution to allow creation of the EFSF's permanent successor -- the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) -- due to come into force in mid-2013.

That leverage gives the Greens the muscle to press for private creditors to take the first losses in future debt crises and to let ailing euro zone states default in an orderly way, Werner Kogler, its spokesman for financial policy, told Reuters.

"If this possibility is weakened or rejected then we will not approve (the ESM). We are confident that we can exert this pressure in Europe," he said.

The ESM blueprint calls for an "adequate and proportionate form of private sector involvement" in payouts from the fund.

The Greens backed expanding the EFSF -- "this is the fire brigade and you can't be too strict during a blaze," Kogler said, but they want a more considered approach to the ESM.

Austria's Greens are relatively market-oriented but want the ESM to reflect principles of social justice as well, the 49-year-old economist said in an interview this week.

They strongly favor future debt issues by euro zone members having "collective action clauses" preventing one bondholder from blocking a debt restructuring deal at the expense of others.

This is set to be included as a condition in all new euro zone government securities from July 2013.

COMMON EURO BONDS

They also want what Kogler called an "intelligent euro bond system" in which members issue joint debt. This would have a "significantly greater preventive effect against speculators."

He was open to the idea of having two classes of bonds -- blue and red -- whose terms and guarantees would depend on whether the debt was below a certain level of member states' GDP.

Countries that missed strict deficit targets would have to pay financial penalties if they wanted to take part in the scheme.

Even though joint debt issuance could boost interest rates for AAA-rated countries like Austria, overall euro zone borrowing costs would fall and even higher debt service costs would be cheaper than having to handle a country default, he said.

The Greens also want to see "credible steps" toward introducing a tax on financial transactions by 2014 or 2015. They will fight any efforts to delay the start if needed to win over opponents such as Britain and Sweden, Kogler said.

He acknowledged it would be "naive" to think the Greens will get all their demands met, but said they needed to see credible improvements in at least one of the key themes or were ready to block approval of the ESM.

"For me personally... what is non-negotiable is at least the possibility for an orderly debt reduction with private creditor involvement and the issue of state debt with the (collective action) clauses," he said.

On the domestic front, the Greens will use their kingmaker power to demand tax reform that eases the burden on earned income and focuses more on passive income.

They also want more power for parliament, just as the German parliament got when the country's top court gave it a greater say in euro zone bailouts.

"For us the negotiations have just begun. The first talks are taking place behind the scenes," Kogler said, noting officials in Brussels have taken the Greens' concerns seriously in initial contacts.

The Greens are set to meet Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker in October or November, he said.

(Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by John Stonestreet)