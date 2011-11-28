VIENNA Euro zone countries have to adopt common measures to improve public finances before they can consider the idea of joint debt issues, a spokesman for Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Monday.

He was speaking after Faymann was quoted at the weekend as saying in Brussels that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund was acting as a type of euro bond so the concept was already accepted in all but name.

"This is already a precursor, a kind of euro bond. It doesn't matter what we call it in the end," the Austria Press Agency had quoted Faymann as saying, adding he could envision a "stronger role" for the European Central Bank as well.

Faymann's spokesman Nedeljko Bilalic said on Monday Faymann was speaking in a hypothetical manner about what could happen after euro zone states implement steps to get a tighter grip on their finances.

"The decisive thing is the timing. At this stage -- without these common measures -- we don't need to pursue euro bonds," he said.

He added that this was also true of a possible larger role for the ECB, which has been buying billions of euros in government bonds from distressed countries.

He said the Social Democrat chancellor's position was not at odds with that of the finance ministry led by Maria Fekter of the conservative People's Party.

Fekter has been a vocal opponent of euro bonds that she says would boost AAA-rated Austria's borrowing costs and ease pressure on laggards to whip their finances into shape.

"We neither favor euro bonds nor do we offer advice to the ECB," a finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Stephen Nisbet)