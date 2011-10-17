PARIS European governments will ask banks to have a 9 percent capital ratio by 2013 as part of a comprehensive package to draw a line under the euro zone's debt crisis, France's government spokeswoman said on Monday.

Valerie Pecresse, who is also budget minister, said French banks needed to be recapitalized even though they were fundamentally solid to restore confidence in the markets.

"We are going toward a collective European solution," Pecresse said told RMC radio. "We will ask all European banks to have 9 percent capital ratios by 2013 to be more solid to face risk.

"For French banks, we want them to have recourse to private money and that means less bonuses, no dividends, and they can ask private investors (for help). The state it is only a last resort if certain banks are in difficulty."

European leaders will meet this Sunday in a last-ditch effort to draft a comprehensive package to stem the euro zone crisis, based on a three-pronged approach: making Greece's debt sustainable via higher "haircuts" for private bondholders, increasing the firepower of the EFSF rescue fund and recapitalizing the region's banks.

French officials have repeatedly called on French banks to speed up their implementation of the Basel III capital ratios and have suggested banks should reach Basel 2.5 by early in 2012, without clarifying exactly what that would mean in terms of capital requirements.

Market speculation over the solidity of France's banks pummeled their share prices over the summer, prompting BNP Paribas and SocGen to announce a slew of asset sales to strengthen their balance sheets.

