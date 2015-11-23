BERLIN The European Commission is setting false incentives with its plans for banks to pay more to fund a deposit guarantee and instead proposals on reducing risks in the banking sector are needed, German government sources said on Monday.

The EU executive wants to set up a European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to increase guarantees for depositors in case of a banking crisis. The Commission is due to table proposals on Nov. 24 for an EU guarantee fund financed by banks.

"The European Commission's proposals are aiming at complete mutualisation of risks in the banking sector," a government official in Berlin said on condition of anonymity.

