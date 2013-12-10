LONDON Some EU banks might not be able to provide accurate data and meet the deadlines for next year's bumper series of regulatory reviews, Moody's Analytics warned in a report published on Tuesday.

Euro zone banks have already supplied their first batch of data for the European Central Bank's supervisory risk assessment, which set a November 29 deadline for submissions, a few weeks later than originally planned.

Between January and June they will also be asked for a huge mass of extra data for the ECB's 'Asset Quality Review', which looks at whether banks have properly valued loans in key areas of their business.

And banks across all 28 EU member nations are also due to provide data for the stress tests conducted by supranational industry supervisor, the European Banking Authority.

Together, the three prongs of testing are designed to restore investor confidence in Europe's banks by answering lingering doubts about the state of their balance sheets.

PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC.UL has said banks could need up to 280 billion euros ($384 billion) of extra capital as a result of the reviews.

However, earlier on Tuesday ratings agency Standard & Poor said it did not expect the ECB's checks to have a material impact on the major banks' credit ratings, since the agency already looks at their capital adequacy.

Policymakers have already admitted the time frame is ambitious although officials from the ECB and the European Banking Authority have repeatedly said it will be met.

But Moody's Analytics, an advisory firm on risk management and sister company of the ratings agency, said some banks face very high "execution risk" in having to deal with the demands of the tests.

"The next three years will involve an extraordinary degree of regulatory pressure on banks and financial institutions," the report said, pointing to the banks' challenge to hire extra skilled staff from a small pool and implement new IT systems.

"Systems might not be ready when they will be required, data might be not correct, data might not be submitted on time," the report's author, Moody's Analytics managing director Alessio Balduini told Reuters.

Balduini said it was not possible to say how many extra staff banks would need to take on but the increased IT spend was comparable with the U.S., where the CCAR stress tests triggered a 20 to 30 percent rise in compliance IT costs.

"Every bank in Europe has struggled when it's first confronted with the sort of data requirements an AQR exercise poses, we've seen that in every single country," said Stephen Smith, London-based head of transaction services at KPMGKPMG.UL.

"As a vast generalization, the banks that have been there before (with national tests) are in a better position, but it is a bit of a shock for most banks when they first see the demands of the data tape.

"It tends to be about 200 lines of data per loan...you're talking millions of lines of data (in total)," he said.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)