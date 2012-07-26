ATHENS A proposal for a banking union in the euro zone will be made in early September, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday.

"The Commission is working intensively towards the creation of a banking union. In early September we will make a proposal for a single supervisory mechanism," Barroso said after holding talks with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. "This will rely on the European Central Bank as regards the euro area."

Barroso also said he was convinced Greece would continue in the euro zone and would get support from the European Commission as long as it continued on the path of reforms.

"We will do whatever is necessary to ensure financial stability of the euro area," he said.

