Cars drive on snow covered highways near Brussels February 10, 2010. Heavy snowfalls hit Belgium this morning and caused serious traffic problems. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

FRANKFURT Western European car sales rose 13.8 percent in February, according to industry data provided by LMC Automotive on Friday.

Registrations rose to 1,007,994 cars in the second month of 2016, estimates based on national data compiled by LMC Automotive show.

"Italy was the main driver this month, well supported by double digit growth in France and Germany too," LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.

"We expect the regional market to see solid growth this year," he said, adding that demand could be dented going forward from concerns over the outlook for China and with the potential for an exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

The monthly sales figure amounted to a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 14,098,457 cars per year, up 6.1 percent on the year, estimates provided by LMC show.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)