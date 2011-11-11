BEIJING The European Central Bank should consider more decisive policy action to stimulate growth if the risk of a serious downturn is revealed in its December economic forecasts, Austria's central bank governor Ewald Nowotny told Reuters on Friday.

"If there is a situation that we see a serious downturn, or the danger of a serious downturn in Europe, taken together with the perspective of price stability, then I think it's time to rethink and to act maybe in a more decisive way," Nowotny said in an interview in Beijing.

Nowotny said the darkening economic backdrop, coupled with the absence of risks to price stability, had given the governing council room to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its November meeting.

"If price stability is achieved and if we have stable inflation expectations, then the ECB has the power - and to a certain extent also the need - to do (offer) positive help for the economic situation," he added.

Nowotny, in Beijing to sign an agreement with the People's Bank of China that allows yuan-denominated assets to be held directly by the Austrian central bank, stressed that he was not pre-committing to a course of action -- the ECB's official mantra.

But he was clear that the ECB had a responsibility to help support growth, which investors increasingly say is vital to help restore confidence that the euro zone can escape its deepening debt crisis.

Stopping the spread of contagion that has infected Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, after engulfing Greece, Ireland and Portugal, is now the top priority for European leaders, he said.

And he emphasized that that power of resolution was very much a political responsibility -- and an urgent one.

"I think we have developed mechanisms, or the concepts, for an enlarged EFSF. I think it is very important that these plans - actually these decisions - now really get operational, and I'm a bit concerned that this takes a long time, perhaps too long," Nowotny said.

European Union leaders agreed last month to leverage up the firepower of the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), potentially boosting its crisis fighting capabilities to 1 trillion euros from the present 440 billion euros.

But crucial details -- including where the money is coming from -- remain to be worked out, and it could be December before they are finalized.

Even so, the Austrian policymaker stressed his faith in the ability of euro zone officials to fix the problems they faced and hold the currency bloc together.

He also said a twin-track euro zone would be a mistake.

"It would make no sense. We have a euro zone as it is. I think our task is to make it workable as well as possible. I think we will overcome this crisis of confidence, and it is the clear decision both of the ECB and of the European governments to solve this crisis," Nowotny said.

But the markets are expressing deep concern over Italy's ability to finance its debts, pushing yields on its 10-year government bonds above 7 percent at one stage this week.

That's a level well beyond the country's ability to refinance its borrowings sustainably. It is also in the ballpark that triggered the three previous euro zone bailouts.

But Nowotny said Italy still had other options to regain market confidence.

"I would say it is not necessary that Italy will really get involved with the EFSF," he said, adding that Italy had a sound and strong industrial structure, with strong export potential and a primary budget surplus.

"Just now there is a certain crisis of confidence (over Italy) and so the most important element to overcome this crisis is a very trusted and able, new Italian government that can really fulfill the structural changes that are needed," he said.

