ZURICH ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny declined to comment on Monday on the prospect of further ECB stimulus, such as large-scale purchases of government debt, saying the central bank should focus on existing measures.

The ECB said last week it would begin buying asset-backed securities and covered bonds, along with offering banks four-year loans in September, to pump more money in the banking system and boost lending and growth.

When asked whether printing money to buy assets from banks - as the United States, Japan and Britain have done - would make sense for the euro zone, Nowotny said the ECB's recent decision provided enough material for discussion.

"We have to be careful that we are not getting ahead of ourselves," Nowotny told an audience of students and academics in Zurich. "I think we should focus what we have decided."

